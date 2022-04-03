One shot dead as mining factions clash in Asunafo, Atiwa West

File photo

The Eastern Regional Police Command says it has commenced investigations into a shooting incident that occurred at Asunafo in the Atiwa West District.

One death was recorded and gunshot wounds were sustained among eight others on Friday, April 1, 2022.



A statement issued on Saturday, April 2 and signed by the Public Affairs Director, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, stated patrol teams have been deployed to the area and its environs to maintain peace.



It called on the community to offer information to arrest the suspects.



“The Eastern Regional Police Command is urging members of the Asunafo Town to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects who are currently on the run to face justice.”



The police say preliminary investigations established that the shooting incident occurred during a community clash between two factions over mining activity in the Asunafo town.



Nine persons initially sustained gunshot wounds and they were rushed to the Enyiresi Government Hospital. However, one was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Anderson Fosu-Ackah, has visited the community and the Enyiresi Hospital where the eight persons are receiving care.



In recent times, factions in communities are fighting each other over ownership of mining lands.



Some of the clashes have resulted in deaths in the Western Region and now in the Eastern Region.



Government instituted community mining to encourage citizens to mine but the challenge of the absence of critical regulators and seemingly political interference is rearing its ugly head already.



Delay in the renewal of licenses to small scale miners is also said to be causing tension to rise among small scale miners whose lands are been taken over for community mining.