One shot dead by robbers in Eastern Region

The man identified as Congo was sleeping on the corridor of the house during the robbery

One person has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers at Akyem Asuom near Kade in the Eastern Region.

The deceased, believed to be a 62-years-old man, was a labourer helping a popular food vendor in the community.



The man, identified as Congo, was sleeping on the house's corridor during the robbery attack at around 2:30 am Thursday, August 5, 2021.



Starr News has gathered that the robber alleged to be wielding an AK47 rifle, fired multiple shots and broke into the room and demanded monies from the woman who was with her three children in the room.

" I was sleeping when I heard some noise, and suddenly the dogs started barking, so I peeped through the window and started asking who was there. Then suddenly I heard two gunshots, so I run into the room. Then the robber entered and demanded money. I gave him all that I have, but he said it was not enough. He fired gunshots six times in the room," Daavi said.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Kade Government Hospital.