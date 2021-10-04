One-time confirmation is crucial for community development - Minister

Kwasi Adu Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister

Source: GNA

Kwasi Adu Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, has appealed to Assembly Members to give the President’s Nominees one-time confirmation to improve the decentralized concept of governance for speedy community development.

He stated confirming the Metropolitan/Municipal/District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) with one-time voting would allow for efficient administration and effective implementation of government policies/programmes for development projects too to start and end on schedule for public interest.



Mr. Adu Gyan made the appeal when he was speaking prior to the confirmation of Opoku Nyame who was nominated as the DCE for the Kintampo South at Jema in the region.



He described Mr. Nyame as a person with the zeal and necessary competency for the efficient administration of the Assembly for the rapid and holistic development of the district.

In an election conducted and supervised by the District Office of the Electoral Commission, 36 out of the 40 voted yes, representing 90 percent to confirm Mr. Nyame with four dissenting votes that represented 10 percent.



Mr. Nyame, an educationist by profession thanked President Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in him and assured of practicing all-inclusive administration for a pragmatic approach to implementing government policies and programmes for the benefit of people for the district’s general progress.