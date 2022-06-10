One would’ve thought he'd do it for free – Ablakwa on David Adjaye’s GHC32m Nat’l Cathedral architect fee

Sir David Adjaye is the consultant architect for the construction of Ghana's National Cathedral

Government spends GHC200,000,000.00 on National Cathedral

Sir David Adjaye appointed consultant architect for National Cathedral



GHC35,000,000.00 paid to David Adjaye and Associates



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed disappointment about monies paid to the architect in charge of the construction of the National Cathedral for his services.



According to the MP, Sir David Adjaye should have offered his service as a way of giving back to the nation after achieving such a high reputation as an internationally acclaimed architect.



“I would have even thought that after all he has achieved out there, he would even design this cathedral as just giving back to your home country. Many people will have done that; many Ghanaians, many other nationals will have done that just to give back to their communities,” Mr Ablakwa stated on Metro TV.

The North Tongu MP among other things has bemoaned what he says is the government’s decision to pump money belonging to the state into the construction of the National Cathedral.



This he says is in spite of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s promise that the cathedral would not be built with state money.



According to Ablakwa, the government of Ghana has spent as much as GHC200,000,000.00 on the cathedral which is yet to lift off.



In a recent social media post, Mr Ablakwa alleged that the government has paid an amount of GHC32,000,000.00 to Sir David Adjaye’s David Adjaye and Associates Limited for his consultancy work on the National Cathedral.



