One-year-old perish in Sawaba flooding

There was a heavy downpour in the Ashanti Region

Source: GNA

A one-year-old boy resident at Sawaba in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality has been confirmed dead, following a heavy downpour in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, June 23.

The deceased’s body was retrieved from a stream at the area by personnel of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) on Thursday.



This followed a frantic search after the boy, whose name was not readily available, went missing when a tricycle on which the deceased and his grandparents were travelling was reportedly swept away in a flood.



Mr Samuel Puabuuri, Assembly Member for Sawaba, confirming the death to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said the body had since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

Additionally, property worth several thousands of Ghana Cedis had also been destroyed, he stated.



Sawaba, a flood-prone area, was one of the worst affected communities in the Region, and officials of the disaster management body are still counting the cost of the damage left in the wake of the rainstorm.



Meanwhile, the Regional NADMO Office has cautioned the people to take precautionary and adequate safety measures in order not to be overtaken by events.