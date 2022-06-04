OneGhana movement unites in calls for justice for June 3 fire and flood victims

Scene of the June 3 disaster

The OneGhana Movement has reiterated its call for justice for victims of the June 3 fire and flood disasters.

It has been calling for fair compensation for the victims over the years and filed a class-action lawsuit pursuing GOIL, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) for their complicity in the disaster.



In the seventh-year of the disaster that claimed about 150 lives in Accra, the Movement hoped to ensure accountability in the matter.



The Movement noted that ‘’avoidable disasters will not stop when no one is punished for their negligence’’.



It said on June 3, the Nation said “never again” and yet again there was the La gas explosion, the atomic explosion, Takoradi explosion and more. This the movement said cannot be allowed to go on.



The Movement holds that “justice delayed for the lives affected is justice denied and a failing of the duty of care owed to the citizenry. The Movement laments that seven years after the incident, no one has been held accountable for what could be an avoidable disaster.

Former and the current governments paid lip service to justice, accountability, and commensurate compensation for victims. The Movement notes that the June 3 disaster of 2015, was not an Act of God but a combined consequence of bad governance and corporate negligence on the part of politicians and public office holders who owed the people of Ghana a duty of care.



It is the hope of One Ghana Movement that the pursuit of justice will not only result in fair compensations for victims and their families but will, in the end, punish officials found culpable, and drive the sense of accountability and responsibility on the part of citizens, corporate Ghana, and public officials.



