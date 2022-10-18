Ongoing prosecutions vindicate my commitment to fight corruption – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The ongoing prosecution of people of the past government and even of this government has vindicated my commitment to the fight against corruption, President Nana Akufo-Addo has said.

According to him, legislation to strengthen the legal framework for dealing with the acts of corruption like the CHRAJ, EOCO, and the Judiciary is a clear indication of a will by the government and himself to fight corruption.



President Nana Akufo-Addo made these statements in an interview on Otec FM’s morning show “Nyansapo” hosted by Captain Koda, in Kumasi, on Monday, October 17, 2022.



He stated that he has not hesitated to back the Attorney-General to prosecute any person where there is evidence like in the case of the former head of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng.



“There are a whole lot of prosecutions going on of people of the past government and even of this government. The former head of the Public Procurement Authority is on trial today for acts of corruption in my time,” the president noted.

“There is also a whole lot of legislation to strengthen the legal framework for dealing with the acts of corruption. All the corruption institutions like the police, the CHRAJ, the EOCO, the Judiciary among others have been strengthened,” he added.



He mentioned that the creation and works of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has also given him hope in the quest to reduce corruption in the country.



“Kissi Agyebeng is doing very in that office. He is not a direct government or party member but somebody who has the courage to strike where he has to strike, irrespective of the person’s party affiliation,” he eugolized.