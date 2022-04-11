Ongoing reconstruction of transmission lines will not lead to dumsor - GRIDCO/ECG

There has been recent concerns of a recent to days of dumsor

Source: GNA

The Managements of Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), have assured the public that ongoing reconstruction of transmission lines from Achimota to Mallam substations will not lead to any DUMSOR.

A joint statement issued by GRIDCo and ECG, copied to the Ghana News Agency said: "Our attention has been drawn to press reports with headlines such as "DUMSOR to hit Accra for 84 days" in reference to a public statement issued by GRIDCo, which announced the commencement of the reconstruction of transmission lines from Achimota to Mallam substations".



"Whilst we confirm the reconstruction work on our transmission lines has commenced since Saturday, April 9, we wish to assure the public that the ongoing work will not lead to any DUMSOR," it added.



The statement said for the information of the public, Phase 1 of the reconstruction exercise of the transmission line from Mallam Substation to Avenor was undertaken and successfully completed in November 2021 without any significant disturbance to power delivery in Accra and its environs.



It said Phase 2 of the exercise from Achimota Substation to Avernor would similarly not disrupt power delivery in Accra.

It said as part of measures to improve power delivery in Accra and its environs, GRIDCo and ECG had commissioned the Pokuase and Kasoa Substations.



The statement noted that the bulk supply points of Kasoa, Mallam, Accra Central, Pokuase and Achimota Substations have enough transformer capacities to meet the desired demand without any load curtailment or load shedding.



"We wish once again to reassure Ghanaians that GRIDCo and ECG are collaborating effectively to deliver power whilst the reconstruction work goes on."