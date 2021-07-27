Online petition against LGBTQ+ bill struggles to get signatures

Ghana's current laws outlaw all LGBTQ+ activities

• The draft LGBTQ+ bill making the rounds continues to generate controversy

• An online petition pushing for its rejection has been launched



• The change.org petition is however struggling to get signees compared to other topical causes that have been advocated online



A change.org petition seeking signatures to oppose the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, LGBTQ+ bill currently expected to be laid before parliament is struggling to get signatures.



GhanaWeb checks show that the petition titled “REJECT GHANA’S ANTI-LGBTQ+ DRAFT LEGISLATION” was first shared to the Ghanaian audience via the Twitter handle of musician Deborah Vanessah on July 25, 2021.



Sister Derby as she is known is a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights. She was engaged in a drawn out banter with Ningo Prampram lawmaker, Sam George, on Twitter last Saturday; which banter drew in other members of the entertainment industry all opposing the LGBTQ+ bill.



As at the time of filing this report, the petition had just crossed the 1000 signee mark hoping to reach the 1,500 mark.

The speed of signing is massively low as compared to an April 2021 petition that called for jailed actress Akuapem Poloo to be released from prison. That petition grossed 30,000 signees in under two days.



The pro-LGBTQ+ petition was started by one Shibolo Asali and is directed at the Government of Ghana, some diplomatic missions as well as global multilateral lenders.



In his statement making a case for rejection, the initiator wrote in part: “LGBTQ+ Rights in Ghana continue to be threatened by attacks on LGBTQ+ Human Rights Defenders and community. Organisations serving LGBTQ persons have been attacked.



“LGBTQ persons arrested and detained for weeks as well as public ridicule and religious blackmail including attempts by the clergy to hold “national prayers” against the LGBTQ+ Community In Ghana.”



