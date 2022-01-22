Only 293 teachers resigned in 2021 not 44,000 – MoE to Apaak

Kwasi Kwarteng, PRO of the Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education has denied claims by Dr Clement Apaak, the Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Select-Committee on Education and Member of Parliament for Builsa South Constituency in the Upper East Region that over 40,000 teachers abandoned post last year.

According to the Ministry, the main opposition National Democratic Congress MP got the interpretation of the provisional figures wrong.



The Ministry said in 2021, only 293 trained teachers resigned and 1,555 resigned in 2020.



The Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Education Ministry, Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, issued this denial in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra100.5FM's morning show Ghana Yensom on Friday, 21 January 2022.

He stated that the 44,000 figure is a provisional one for all teachers which included trainee teachers, Nation Builders’ Corp beneficiaries, and national service personnel.



He noted that the certified figure for teachers is 34,424