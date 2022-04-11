Only 45% of revenue from treated water is accounted for - Abena Dapaah

Mining in water bodies is one of the key challenges in the water sector – Abena Dapaah

Abena Dapaah says as at 2017 non-revenue water was 54 per cent



Over 87% of Ghanaians have access to water supply - Abena Dapaah



Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has disclosed that up to about 45 per cent of revenue from treated water is lost due to non-payment of bills, illegal connections and physical losses.



According to the minister, the figure is a 9 per cent improvement from the 54 per cent non-revenue on water that was recorded in 2017.



“We have the phenomenon of non-revenue water which was as high as 54 per cent in 2017, now the Ghana Water Company has worked hard to reduce it to 45 per cent. It means within the period we were able to reduce it by 9 per cent,” she said.

She added that one of the reasons there has been an improvement in revenue collection is because some of the old meters for billing consumers have been replaced.



“We had old meters that gave us wrong readings, now we have installed bulk meters to give us the quantum of water we produce so that we can account for it,” she said.



The minister said that aside from non-revenue water, other key challenges in the water sector of Ghana include mining in river bodies and the buffer areas, intermittent power supply, and encroachment on water supply infrastructure.



Cecilia Abena Dapaah also said that despite the challenges, the supply of water in Ghana has increased tremendously over the past five years due to investments by the government in the sector.



According to the minister, the investment by the government, which is aimed at ensuring every Ghanaian has water at his or her doorstep, has increased access to basic drinking water services to 87.7% nationwide.