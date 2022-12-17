Only 9 NDC MPs are supporting Ofosu-Ampofo – Deputy Minority Whip

The Deputy Minority Whip of the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ahmed Ibrahim, has alleged that out of the 137 minority MPs in parliament, only 9 of them are rooting for Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo in the NDC’s chairmanship race.

According to the Banda Member of Parliament, the alleged 9 lawmakers backing the party's current chairman, have reportedly created a WhatsApp platform to coordinate their support for him.



He added that even the nine legislators who had pledged their support had left the said WhatsApp platform, implying that Ofosu-Ampofo had lost the election to Aseidu Nketia.



Additionally, the Deputy Minority Chief Whip asserts that Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the current NDC general secretary who is running for the chairmanship position, is the only supporter of the rest of the members of parliament.



In a 1:51-second video shared on social media by ‘Joynews’, the member of parliament is heard declaring his support for Asiedu Nketia.



”Out of the 137, Ofosu Ampofo has only 9. They’re 9 and we have their names. They have created a platform and they’re only 9. If out of 137 you have created a platform and you have only 9 MPs on it, it presupposes that you don’t have the numbers here… as at this morning, they collapsed it… Asiedu Nketiah has already won,” he said.

Meanwhile, some 9,000 National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates are going to the polls today Saturday, December 17, 2022, to elect national executives.



The keenly contested national chairmanship position will be between the incumbent chair, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo; the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; a former Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Nii Armah Ashiety; and Samuel Yaw Adusei.







AM/WA