Only Akufo-Addo govt has pumped much resources into agric sector - Afriyie Akoto

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Agric sector given much attention, Minister

Savannah Zone Agricultural Productivity Improvement Project in the offing



Ghana has become a food basket in West Africa



Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has averred that no government has allocated so much money and other resources to the agric sector as this current government



According to him, other sectors have not been given much attention like the agric sector in the past five months.



Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, speaking at the Gbewa Palace said, “In fact, I will say that the number of resources allocated to the agriculture sector in the last five years are so much that if you compare it to what resources have been given to the sector in the past since no government has dedicated so much public resources to agricultural development,” he said.



Touting the achievements of farmers and other people in the agriculture sector, he noted that Ghana has become a food basket for West Africa due to their hard work.

He furthered that people from the neighbouring towns troop into Ghana to buy goods.



The Agric Minister also noted that several programmes and interventions are in the pipeline to help farmers and people in the Savannah zone.



He listed the Savannah Zone Agricultural Productivity Improvement Project (SAPIP) as one of the projects to be rolled out soon.



He is optimistic the project will employ numerous youth in the region to end the rising unemployment rate in the country.



