Only Bagbin, Haruna, Muntaka have declared assets, other leaders non-compliant - Report

Speaker Alban Bagbin and Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

Out of 13 members in the current leadership of Parliament, only three have declared their assets as required by law.

The three are: Speaker Alban Bagbin, Majority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and his Chief Whip Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka.



This is according to a Right To Information, RTI, reply to media outfit, The Fourth Estate.



The outfit had submitted the March 2022 request to the Audit Service, for information on public office holders who had complied with the Assets Declaration law between January 2013 to 2022.



The Audit Service responded with the data on May 17, 2022. The information shows that a number of MPs, including some of its leaders, had not fully complied with the Asset Declaration Act, their reportage read.



With only Bagbin, Haruna and Muntaka having filed their forms, it means the two deputy speakers and the entire Majority leadership had failed to file their forms.



The Deputy Minority Leader and two deputy Minority Chief Whips had also failed to abide by the laws.

Bagbin's Assets Declaration directive



In August this year, Members of Parliament and the Parliamentary Service Staff were tasked to declare their assets as persons working directly with law making body to avert any embarrassment.



According to the Speaker Alban Bagbin, leadership of both sides of the House and administration of Parliament must make ensure that, all Staff declare their assets proscribed by the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana in line with good governance.



In his welcome address on Tuesday, 24th May, 2022 for the commencement of the first sitting of the second meeting of Parliament for the second session of the eight Parliament of the fourth republic of Ghana, Mr. Speaker pledged to lead



this effort by example “as the constitutional and legal head of the institution of Parliament, the spokesperson, the arbitrator and guarantor of its authority, independence and privileges.



“I will together with leadership, initiate discussions with relevant state actors to put in place measures and systems to ensure that all members, and staff of Parliament complies with the declaration of assets regulations, tax obligations are honored on time and all outstanding issues of over payment, he added.

What Assets Declaration Law says:



According to Act 550, Public Office Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification), public officers (including the members of parliament) are expected to declare their assets within six months in office and latest by six months after Parliament is dissolved.



“The declaration shall be made by the public officer— (a) before taking office; (b) at the end of every four years; and (c) at the end of the term of his office and shall, in any event, be submitted not later than 6 months of the occurrence of any of the events specified in this subsection.”



