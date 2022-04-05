Only Bagbin can declare Assin North seat vacant - Abraham Amaliba

The legal director of the National Democratic Congress, Abraham Amaliba

Amaliba says the speaker has not declared Assin North seat vacant

Gyakye Quayson is still an MP – Amaliba



There is still an appeal against the High Court ruling on Assin North – Amaliba



The legal director of the National Democratic Congress, Abraham Amaliba, has stated that the parliamentary seat of the Assin North Constitution has not been declared vacant, contrary to assertions by the Major Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



According to Amaliba, only the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Babgin, can announce that a seat in the house is vacant for the Electoral Commission to hold a by-election, and the speaker has not done that.



Kyei Mensah-Bonsu indicated that there are currently 274 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the lawmaking chamber instead of 275.

According to him, the people of Assin North Constituency in the Central Region are without a representative after the court asked their Member of Parliament , James Gyakye Quayson, to stop holding himself out as their representative, which means that the Assin North seat had automatically become vacant.



But Amaliba, in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, said that “Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is an MP who has been in Parliament for long, so he knows that for a seat to be vacant, the Speaker of Parliament announces it and the EC begins preparations for a bye-election. Ask him that, in this case, has that happened. He is just stating his views, but his views are contrary to the laws of the State.”



According to Amaliba, the ruling of the High Court for the Assin North MP to seize to hold himself as an MP is not in force because an early appeal filed against the ruling in August 2021 has not been struck out.



“If you look at the order given by the Cape Coast Court of Appeal, the court struck out the notice of appeal which was filed on the 28th July but our notice of appeal was filed on the second 1st August 2021. So, legally and technically Cape Coast Court of the Appeal has not struck out our notice of appeal,”



He added that another stay of execution on the ruling of the court has been filed, so the seat of Assin North is not vacant because Gyakye Quayson is still the MP for the constituency.