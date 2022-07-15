2
Only Mahama can provide reassuring presidency Ghana needs - Totobi Quakyi

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A former Information Minister of Ghana Kofi Totobi Quakyi pledged to support the victory of the National Democratic Congress and former President John Dramani Mahama as the presidential candidate for the party in the 2024 presidential election.

Mr. Quakyi says he trusts Mr. Mahama to provide the kind of leadership the nation needs as a president.

To him, Mr. Mahama will provide the far-sighted leadership that will help restore confidence in Ghana’s economy and the people.

This, was contained in a statement he issued after visiting party activists and support groups across some parts of the Western and Greater Accra Regions.

Although he admitted there were logistical challenges, he quickly added that there is enthusiasm and commitment on the ground.

”I’m happy to contribute to the efforts to rally the base,” he added.

Mr. Totobi Quakyi stated that he was prepared to contribute to the victory of Mr. Mahama.

He also stated that in 2028, he would only be available as a consultant to any presidential hopeful, deserving of his expertise, and the service would be free of charge, but for now, he is declaring his support for John Dramani Mahama.

