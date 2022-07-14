1
Only Mahama can provide the reassuring presidency Ghana needs - Totobi Quakyi

Kofi Totobi Quakyi 4 Former Information Minister of Ghana, Kofi Totobi Quakyi

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A former Information Minister of Ghana Kofi Totobi Quakyi pledged to support the victory of the National Democratic Congress and former President John Dramani Mahama as the presidential candidate for the party in the 2024 presidential election.

Mr. Quakyi says he trusts Mr. Mahama to provide the kind of leadership the nation needs as a president.

To him, Mr. Mahama will provide the far-sighted leadership that will help restore confidence in Ghana’s economy and the people.

This was contained in a statement he issued after visiting party activists and support groups across some parts of the Western and Greater Accra Regions.

Although he admitted there were logistical challenges, he quickly added that there is enthusiasm and commitment on the ground.

Read his full statement below:

