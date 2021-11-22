Only a million Ghanaians are fully vaccinated against coronavirus – GHS

The Ghana Health Service said the number of vaccinated people is way below its target of 20 million

A little over one million Ghanaians out of over thirty million population have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

This, according to the GHS, is way below the target of vaccinating about 20 million Ghanaians by the end of 2021.



The Public Health Physician Specialist at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, revealed in an interview with 3FM’s Sunrise on Monday hosted by Alfred Ocansey.



“Just about a million people have been fully vaccinated, but we have 4.7millin doses now,” he said.



He explained that 24% of the total population had received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine”.

For the two doses, you get vaccinated when you receive both. A little over 3.5million have received a dose which is way below the 20 million people we target we planned to achieve for the end of the year.



The Coordinator for New Vaccines at the GHS said, “we are getting more vaccines today, but our consumption rate depends on how many we get”.



“We are getting a combination of Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer today. Pfizer is coming from the US, and Johnson and Johnson are coming from the UK,” he said.



Dr Amponsa-Achiano noted that “so far, 9.2mliion vaccines have been received now…we have 11million in the pipeline…if we are able to consume these, we will get more in addition”.