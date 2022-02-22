‘Only a nonentity is detained with your govt in power' – A Plus taunts Abronye

A Plus and Abronye DC

A Plus and Abronye engaged in dirty fight in media

A Plus petitions CID over Abronye's allegations against Mahama



Abronye detained over coup allegations against Mahama



Kwame A Plus, a media personality and political activist, has continued his public feud with Kwame Baffoe a.k.a. Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP.



The two have been engaging in a media spat by trading insults and accusations over a recent incident where the NPP regional chairman was arrested and charged for the publication of false news.



In a Facebook LIVE video published on February 20, 2022, A Plus taunted Abronye amid insults accusing him of disgracing himself by peddling childish untruths that landed him in jail.

“You keep insulting John Mahama for no reason, now you have been detained overnight. Your party is in government but you have been locked up for a night.



“You continue to lie about me but it is you that have been locked up. I have been in political activism for 25 years without arrest let alone detention.



“I started out under Rawlings era, through to Kufuor, Mills, Mahama and Akufo-Addo but I have never been locked. You have no power in this country, you have been locked up,” A Plus said amid jeers.



A Plus is on record as stating that some NPP communicators, specifically mentioning Abronye DC, were always a sentence away from the psychiatric institution. The coup comment Abronye DC made about Mahama was the most recent time A Plus reiterated that comment.



After Abronye’s detention by Police and subsequent charge to court and released on bail, he was granted another interview on a social media TV station insulting A Plus and accusing him of corruption.

“A Plus, I am not competing with you on anything: I am more intelligent than you are, I am better educated than you, I have better certificates than you, you sit exams and you fail (insults).



“After you are done smoking your 'wee', write a petition that I said you were taking fuel from the Castle and I stopped you,” he added.



A Plus has recently petitioned Police CID to investigate a case in which Abronye DC is alleging that former President, John Dramani Mahama, is complicit in the death of a police officer investigating a graft case involving Mahama.