Only a political ignoramus will say Bawumia can’t be president – Carlos Ahenkorah

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament for Tema West constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah has mounted a spirited defense for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia following comments by a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) lecturer that he (Bawumia) cannot be president.

Mr Ahenkora who is a known supporter of Mr. John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten in the New Patriotic Party(NPP) flagbearer race, revealed that he personally started calling Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Mr President in 2017.

He says anyone who thinks Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will not be the president of Ghana certainly does not understand politics in Ghana or is naturally ignorant

He made this known when he appeared on Accra-based UTV’s AdeKye Nsroma.

The Parliamentarian said “If you’re a member of the New Patriotic Party and you are observant and thoughtful and you can say Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will not be a President in Ghana then you don’t understand how politics works.

He continued “That man, that Doctor, will be a President in this country. I call him Mr President and I’ve been calling him Mr President since 2017. He will certainly be a President of this country”.

