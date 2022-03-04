Only a 'weak party' like NDC will send a petition to Commonwealth - Allotey Jacobs

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has rubbished the National Democratic Congress (NDC) petition to the Commonwealth Nations about what it says are human rights violations perpetrated by the Akufo-Addo administration.

The party has asked the Commonwealth Nations to monitor the human rights situation in Ghana as well as what they believe is the criminal persecution of its members.



The General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Aseidu Nketia at a press conference in Accra Monday (February 28, 2022) announced the petition saying it was necessitated by the "harassment, criminal persecution and human rights violations" against some leading members of the NDC including its National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.



"There are some practices that are not in accordance with good governance and the principles of the Commonwealth so we have petitioned them to take the appropriate action," he said.



Contributing to Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Allotey Jacobs described the NDC as a ''weak party'' for petitioning the Commonwealth Nations.



According to him, any bold party will speak up about what their facing which they dislike but not send Ghana to the Commonwealth.

" . . I will want to advise the NDC that a weak party will do that. It is a weak party that will send a petition to an international body that has no control over Ghana. So, we're making fun of Ghana.



''If you feel you're being persecuted or prosecuted, stand up! Talk, let people hear you!! . . . Look, hold meetings, Townhall meetings. Tell people that we don't understand this and allow them to also compare what you also did when you are in power. There is always that law of Karma," he said.



He added that the Commonwealth Nations has no jurisdiction over Ghana, therefore wondered why the NDC would petition them to meddle in the affairs of the country.



"Is Commonwealth the 17th Region of Ghana? What is Commonwealth? We want food on our table, you talk about Commonwealth," he stated and advised the party to desist from their actions stressing ''Ghana is our own!''



