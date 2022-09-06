Only collective leadership can get Ghana out of current crisis - Hassan Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga, the founder of the All People’s Congress

Hassan Ayariga, the founder of the All People’s Congress has called for a united front to deal with what he contends to be the crisis facing the country.

Hassan Ayariga believes that the challenging times being experienced in the country call for an all-inclusive and non-partisan leadership to wheel the country out of the current mess.



Addressing the press on the occasion of his 50th birthday, Hassan Ayariga asserted that the time has arrived for the country to shun partisan leadership and embrace a leadership structure that makes room for respective parties to make a significant contribution to the nation-building process.



In light of this, Ayariga has suggested that the practice of government using party manifestoes be replaced with a manifesto or plan that has the input of the whole country.



Ayariga believes political parties only design manifestoes to win elections and not to develop the countries.



"I will say Ghana needs inclusive leadership and Ghana needs everyone on board. As we all know, we've tried the two major political parties over and over and we have seen the result. What it means is that we need a new train, a new leadership, a new way of managing things, and a new way of doing things. We have done the old things over the years and yet we are where we are without what we are looking for.

So, for me, I think that at the time that we are in a serious crisis like this, what we need is everyone on board. What we need is collective leadership, what we need is collective opinions. This is not the time for NPP, NDC, or APCThis is the time for all of us to bring our ideas together put, put a beautiful policy, bring out the potential from every political party, have a dialogue, debate on it and adopt it. It doesn't matter the party who is in power, once we agree on that policy, I think we will go far," he said.



He further said that the current system where party manifestoes determine how developmental projects are executed is a hindrance to the country’s growth.



"Because we are running a system where every party will come with a manifesto and these manifestos are not helping us. This is a promise-and-fail kind of manifesto. Why don't we have a national manifesto? A national manifesto is drafted out of everyone's opinion and idea, not a political manifesto that is made to win elections and after winning the election then it is thrown into the dustbin."



KPE