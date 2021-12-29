Only cowards won’t prophesy on December 31st – Nigel Gaisie

Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie

Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie, has indicated that only cowards will not prophesy on 31st December.

He says regardless of the caution from the Ghana Police Service, he will speak the mind of God and nothing can be done to him.



He contends that he has been called by God and any individual who is coming after the Church is making a big mistake.



“I read in somewhere that you have to bring material evidence whether the prophecy. Who has ever dreamt and have material evidence of your dream. The greater component of prophecy is dream. What they are saying doesn’t wash but for me, we will have a way."



“We will cross, I will prophesy in all confidence, there will not be any shadow on that, I will speak the mind of God. Personally, I am not one of the cowards, I have been called by God, I have an assignment and whoever is coming after the church is making a big mistake,” he told TV3 in an interview.



Nigel Gaisie’s comment comes on the back of the caution by the Ghana Police Service to religious bodies on the need to be careful with prophecies on the night of 31st December.

“We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true,” the police warned in a statement issued on Monday, December 27.



“It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life saving service or to endanger the safety of any person,” the statement signed by Superintendent Alexander Obeng, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, added.



“A person found guilty under these laws could be liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years.”



This year’s 31st watch night services will be a test case for the current Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare who has previously met with leaders of the christendom in Ghana.



The meeting was made imperative after a prophecy by Jesus Ahoufe that led to Shatta Wale faking an attack on his life some months ago.