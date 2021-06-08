Only greedy MMDCE’s will seek a second term – Nkwanta North DCE

Nkwanta North District Chief Executive Officer, Jackie Jackson

The Nkwanta North District Chief Executive Officer, Jackie Jackson, has in an interview said that only greedy MMDCE’s will seek a second chance to serve in President Akufo-Addo’s government.

According to him, the four years he has served the people of Nkwanta North is enough and he has completed his mission.



He said, "Every DCE must be able to accomplish their mission within their first term.”



“The impression created that when you’re the DCE you spend the assembly money and make your family rich is not true.”



He also alleged that the people of Nkwanta have never been grateful to the NPP government even though it was the NPP who gave them district capital.

Mr. Jackson, who has not to apply to maintain his position as the Nkwanta North DCE has mentioned some projects that he has inherited and able to complete including the Kpassa new market and some chips compounds.



He said though there are many achievement but the maintenance of peace, completion of the new market and the building of ultra-modern assembly complex that will do away with the shearing of one office by different departments



In his response to the challenges he encountered in the last four years, Mr. Jackson said lack of finance from the central government has made his plans to complete all the projects he inherited delayed and not able to complete all.



The outgoing District Chief Executive officer, Jackie Jackson has finally advised anyone who will take over to be a person who thinks outside the box, an open-minded person, and someone who will hear from the technocrats in the assembly and have respect for the party and elders in the district.