Only hard work can ensure NPP breaks eight-year cycle - Dr Yaw Adutwum

Adutwum (left) in an interaction with a top party functionary in the Bosomtwe constituency

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum says the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) agenda of breaking the eight-year election cycle is attainable but required extra hard work by all members and supporters of the party.

He has therefore charged all supporters and leadership of the party to unite, put behind their differences and strategise well to come out with the best policies and innovative initiatives that stood the chance of improving the standard of living of all Ghanaians.



Dr Adutwum was speaking at Kuntanase and Feyiase (all in the Bosomtwe Constituency, Ashanti Region) on Saturday during the constituency's edition of the NPP annual delegate's conference.



In attendance were about 800 delegates of the party from the constituency. Also present at the delegates conference were the District Chief Executive for Bosomtwe, Mr Joseph K. Assumin, the Constituency Chairman, Mr Aikens Addai-Poku and a representative of the Regional Secretariat of the party, Mr I K. Acheampong, who is also the Regional Director of the party in charge of research among others.



Dr Adutwum, also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, said there was the need for all members to put their differences behind them and adopt prudent measures that would improve upon the standard of living of the people as well as attract massive votes that would help the party to win the 2024 election.



He said, "Yes the party has delivered its campaign promises to show but that does not mean that we should go to sleep but we should redouble our effort to sustain the gains made so far and beyond".



Again he indicated that "If we are to succeed in the next election then we should avoid complacency since it could affect our performance for the upcoming election which is very crucial for the sustainability of the nation's gains made despite the COVID-19 pandemic".

Commendation



The Education Minister lauded members of the party for their hard work which led to the feat chalked during the 2020 election.



The District Chief Executive for Bosomtwe, Mr Joseph K. Assumin, lauded party members in the constituency for their dedication leading to the party's massive victory during the 2020 general election in the constituency.



He assured the delegates that the Assembly would continue to provide the critical infrastructure to improve the lives of the people irrespective of location, religion or political affiliation.



The Bosomtwe Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Mr Aikens Addai-Poku, said the party recorded an increase in votes from 82 per cent in 2016 to 85 per cent, describing it as an amazing performance and also lauded the supporters of the party in the constituency for their hard work.



He stated that everything possible would be done by the leadership of the party to keep the parliamentary seat as well as increase its presidential votes in the 2024 elections.

Background



The ruling NPP has set between 18th to 23rd August every year as annual delegates conference across the country. It has therefore directed all constituencies across the country to organise the conference to discuss issues relating to the previous election, current issues as well as planning for years ahead including the 2024 Parliamentary and general elections.



The invasion of the COVID-19 has led to the various constituencies organising conferences in batches and in small numbers within constituency.



In the Bosomtwe constituency, about 800 delegates converged at Kuntanase, the district capital, and Feyiase for the delegates congress in line with the Covid-19 protocol of making sure that too many people do not converge at one location.