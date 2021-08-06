Only ‘humble’ Atta Akyea consulted me since I left office in 2012 – ET Mensah

Former Water Resources, Works and Housing Minister E. T. Mensah

Samuel Atta Akyea is the only former Works and Housing Minister who consulted Greater Accra Council of State Member and former sector Minister, Enoch Teye Mensah, since the latter left office in 2012.



The former minister popularly referred to as E. T. Mensah was speaking on the August 5, 2021 edition of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana program as he continued clarifications on his role in the Saglemi Housing project which is currently the subject of litigation.



ET Mensah told Paul Adom-Otchere that he also did not see the need to go about offering advice to persons who had not come to seek his assistance on any issue.



“I was available to be consulted to explain anything that he (Collins Dauda) propably didn’t understand but when I left that Ministry, out of the four ministers who came after me, the only person who had the humility to come and consult me was Atta Akyea.

“He was the person, at any point in time that he needed something to be explained, he came to me. I don’t have to walk into anybody’s office and tell you… somewhere that you have left that, do this, do that, unless the person consults you.



“And anytime that he consulted, I took him through, gave him all the information, the figures that needed to be watched….,” he added.



He disclosed that the contract sum of 200 milion dollars was for the entire project from the drawings till the handing over of the project.



ET Mensah stressed that everything that the successive minister, Collins Dauda, needed on the project and other critical matters in the ministry was contained in a 68-paged handing over note that was exchanged when the latter took over from him.



Collins Dauda, incumbent MP for Asutifi North is facing charges of causing financial loss to the state along with four others over their handling of the Saglemi Housing project. An Accra High Court granted them bail after first appearance on Thursday, August 5, 2021.



