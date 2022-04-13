Only ignorant people will criticize Kan Dapaah over judiciary comments – Security Consultant

Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister for National Security

Fraud Prevention Expert and Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe says there is no cause for anyone to attack the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah over statements that the perception of the judiciary being biased is a potential threat to national security.

Albert Kan Dapaah speaking at a sensitization workshop on the national security strategy for judges of the superior courts, warned that the perception that the judiciary is biased has dire consequences on the country’s security.



He said if this is not checked, it will compel the citizenry to take the law into their own hands for personal satisfaction with the bench deemed biased.



“Injustice occasioned as a result of the absence of an effective justice delivery system or delayed justice or biased justice is certainly a threat to national security".



“Indeed, when injustice abounds, particularly in situations where the bench, which is considered the final arbiter of disputes, is deemed biased, citizens tend to take the law into their own hands most times without recourse to the established systems of justice delivery,” he said.

He added, “If the interpretation of the law is tilted in our favor all the time, people will start accusing the judiciary and will not have the confidence that they need.”



This statement from the Minister has earned him a lot of backlash, especially from members and executives of his own party, the NPP.



Reacting to the backlash being suffered by Kan Dapaah, Richard Kumadoe stated, “Only ignorant people will criticize him. You can only find the best lawyers at home and they should stop criticizing the minister for his statement. They have no cause to attack him front and center.”



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Richard Kumadoe explained there exists a security triangle in security management. “On the left we have Governance; on the right we have Justice and at the bottom we have National Security. Kan Dapaah was speaking to his colleagues in the triangle and he was only telling them to be prudent in what they do.”