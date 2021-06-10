Only lazy and crazy people speak tongues – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has launched a scathing attack at the clergy and Christians who speak in tongues.

He described them as a bunch of lazy and crazy people who are refusing to tell members of their congregation the ruth that the solution to their economic challenges is hard work.



Speaking at a General Meeting of Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), the student wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of the University of Ghana Accra City Campus, the businessman wondered how the country could be fixed with such mindsets.



“As a pastor, priest preach for your members to abide by the law and stop stealing and relying on God speaking in tongues. You are crazy…those speaking in tongues they are crazy. Go and work, I will tell you the truth. I burst my head here thinking how I am going to make money and create jobs for the youth”, he revealed.

According to him, it is high time Ghanaians use their brains and challenge who has stated in the scriptures that they were created in his own image.



The Chairman of the Defense and Interior Committee in parliament urged the youth to think with the brains God has blessed with rather than allowing themselves to be deceived.



“Let’s use our brains and stop relying on God everything. This is a pastor sitting there, God has said he has created us in his own image. When you wake up in the morning look into the mirror and ask God is that the image of you? You challenge God before you start going out there that if you created me in your own image let me see signs…think and let the system work. It as simple as that before the system will work. If the system will work, tell them you are here. This is the opportunity to go and answer”, he challenged them.