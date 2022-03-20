3
'Only lazy people don’t like to work' – Says man who has been selling kenkey for 30 years

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barima Dokono is a popular joint in the Ashanti Region

Owner Mr Kwabena Boateng is hoping to expand his business

He started the business at the age of 27

For almost three decades, Mr Kwabena Boateng alias Barima Dokono has fed thousands of hungry Ghanaians and for him, it has always been his dream to be a professional cook.

His love for cooking led him to start selling kenkey at the age of 27 and a 56-year-old, Mr Boateng has never looked back.

Married with three kids, the professional male cook and food vender says nothing stops a person from pursuing their dreams through work except laziness.

“It is only a lazy person who does not like to work. But if you are committed and want to work, there is nothing you can’t do. My vision was to be a professional cook and having forced my way I’ve been able to achieve that dream,” Mr Boateng told Oman Channel.

Popular around Kumasi Krofrom where he operates his food joint, Barima Dokono has been able to grow his business from a kenkey joint to a fully fledged food joint that serves other local staples such as banku, fufu and kokonte.

The 56-year-old is however hopeful of expanding his business and making his food joint bigger.

Watch video below:

