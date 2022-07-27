Only new roads constructed under Public Private Partnership will be tolled - Roads Ministry clarifies

Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah

The Ministry of Road and Highways has categorically stated that road tolls have not been re-introduced in Ghana, as being asserted by some factions in the public.

The Roads Ministry, in a statement it issued, indicated that an announcement made by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta that road tolls will be collected for new roads constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects, has been misconstrued to mean that the tolls are being reintroduced for all roads.



“Following the presentation of the mid-year budget statement of the Government of Ghana for the 2022 financial year by the Hon. Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Monday 25 July 2022, the Ministry of Reads and Highways has noted with concern reports in some sections of the media and various discussions of the re-introduction of toll collection in the country.



“The Ministry wishes to state for the avoidance of doubt that the Finance Minister whiles speaking about the financing arrangements for the Accra-Tema Motorway and Extension Project stated that "When completed, the CA (Concessional Agreement) is expected to be approved by the PPP Committee. Cabinet and Parliament. The completed road will be tolled to recover the whole life cast of the completed infrastructure as well as pay lenders and provide a return for equity investors.



“The Ministry wishes to state categorically that the government has not reinstated toll collection across the country. We further wish to clarify that the Finance Minister’s reference to tolls in the budget review was in respect of PPP road projects only,” parts of the statement released by the ministry read.



The ministry added that it will continue to find innovative ways to finance road projects in the country.

The Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, abolished road tolls without parliamentary approval after an indication by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta that the government wants to cancel the toll in November 2021 during the presentation of the 2022 Budget.



