Only the court can remove me as SRC president – Wonder Kutor

Wonder Victor Kutor.png President of the Ghana School of Law Students’ Representative Council (SRC), Wonder Victor Kutor

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana School of Law SRC president accused of financial malfeasance

Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted

It is unfortunate we’ve gotten to this level, embattled Ghana School of Law SRC president

President of the Ghana School of Law Students’ Representative Council (SRC), Wonder Victor Kutor, has described his interdiction as laughable and unlawful.

According to him, it is only the court that can remove him as the SCR president, adding that the SRC goes beyond issuing notices.

His comment is in reaction to the Executive Council of the Ghana School of Law's statement about his interdiction.

Mr Kutor’s suspension according to a statement signed by the SRC Secretary, Safo Kwame Oheneba, follows the establishment of a prima facie by the Council in an ongoing investigation against the president.

“Pursuant to the concurrent resolutions of the Executive Council of the SRC dated 17 April 2022 and of the Congress dated 15'ʰ April, 2022 interdicting the SRC President, Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor, pending investigation by an independent ad hoc Committees set up, this is to formally state for the attention and action of the underlisted that Mr. Wonder Kutor is hereby interdicted in accordance with Article 34(d) and (e) of the SRC constitution,” the statement added.

Reacting to this development, the embattled SRC president said it is unfortunate the issue has gotten to this level while he adds that it’s only the court that remove him from office.

“Management has released a notice that they are interested in the matter, as I talk there’s no adverse findings and you say because there’s an allegation against the SRC president [he has been interdicted].” Classfmonline.com quoted him.

“Once I was in the US, they issued a notice that I should step aside, yesterday they released another notice that I have been interdicted, SRC goes beyond issuing notices. I was elected by the entire student body, I was properly sworn in, the procedure for removing the SRC president is in the constitution, it’s only the court and even that it has to be on stated grounds, it is unfortunate we’ve gotten to this level...” he said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
