Only wizards can’t see Akufo-Addo’s works – Dormaahemaa jabs Dormaahene

Dormaahemaa, Nana Odeneho Akosua Fima II

Dormaahemaa, Nana Odeneho Akosua Fima II, has taken a swipe at her biological brother, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa traditional area in the Bono Region, over his comments about President Akufo-Addo.

Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, in a recent interview without providing any evidence, called out President Akufo-Addo, for not completing projects started by former President John Mahama.



The traditional ruler who is known to have a soft-spot for the former flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in his media engagement said “John Mahama is not your enemy so why all this? One day you will leave office and will you be happy if your projects are abandoned” he asked in direct reference to President Akufo-Addo.



According to the Dormaahene it was sad that people were “on the streets while buildings are rotting because the government says it is investigating finances of the Saglemi project”.



However, in what appears to be a straight response to her brother, the Dormaahemaa, Nana Odeneho Akosua Fima II, says inhabitants of Dormaa who do not appreciate the significant contributions that President Akufo-Addo has made to improve living standards in the traditional area and beyond, are simply motivated by “witchcraft”.



Addressing the people of Dormaa in her local language, (Twi), at a function, Nana Odeneho Akosua Fima II, said President Akufo-Addo deserves commendation for the social interventions his administration has made in Dormaa and not condemnation.

“What Nana Addo has done for the people of Dormaa is worth commending. It is only persons operating under the influence of witchcraft who will not appreciate what he has done for the people of Dormaa,” the Dormaahemaa stated.



“We [the people of Dormaa] are excited about what the Akufo-Addo administration has done for us. We have to be prepared to give honour to whom honour is due. Let’s not deny what is evidently true,” Nana Odeneho Akosua Fima II added.



According to the Dormaahemaa, two important needs of the Dormaa Traditional Area, which are the main access road and the lack of electricity, have been addressed by the Akufo-Addo administration and same has improved the standard of living in Dormaa.



She urged the people of Dormaa and her audience to pray continually for President Akufo-Addo and his government because he has “dealt favorably with the people of Dormaa.”