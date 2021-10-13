0
Only woman among DCE nominees in Volta confirmed in second attempt

Politics DCE Confirmation1 She polled 20 YES of the 22 valid votes cast

Wed, 13 Oct 2021 Source: GNA

Assembly Members in the Agortime-Ziofe District in the Volta Region, on Monday, confirmed Ms. Emelia Emefa Adzimah as District Chief Executive (DCE).

She polled 20 “yes” of the 22 valid votes cast to garner a 90.9 percent endorsement that has made her the only female among confirmed nominees in the Region.

The unanimous approval follows an initial rejection, a week ago.

Madam Adzimah and Seth Kwashie Yormewu, Anloga District nominee, both failed to secure two-third majority votes but garnered more than 50 percent of votes cast during their first time, hence qualified for a second round of votes within ten days.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, witnessed the exercise, which tops a fully constituted local government structure, and was thus grateful to the Assembly for the support.

“The Honorable Members of the Assembly have ensured that the Agortime-Ziope District Assembly has a District Chief Executive, for which I am grateful,” he said.

Phanuel Kadey Donkor, DCE for the Adaklu District, was handed a straight rejection at the confirmation polls, and awaits the President’s renomination or otherwise.

