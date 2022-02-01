Onukpa Futa tasks police to arrest anyone involved in the Nima violence

Custodian of the Nima community, Onukpa Aminu Futa III

Source: Mohammed Saani Ibrahim, Contributor

Onukpa Aminu Futa III, the Custodian of the Nima community in the Ayawaso East Metropolis has called on the police to not leave any stone unturned in its pursuance of the perpetrators of the Nima violence.

Alhaji Aminu Futa who also heads the Futa Family asked the police to conduct its mandatory duty without fear or favour in its quest to bring anyone involved in the clashes to book.



“I am fully aware of the strides made so far by the Police for arresting some of the gangsters but everyone involved must be fetched from his hidden place and made to face the laws," Onukpa said.



Onukpa Futa III was speaking to this reporter during an exclusive telephone interview when he made the observations and also asked chiefs and opinion leaders to not interfere in the work of the police as it tries to ensure peace and sanity in the community.



The Head of Futa Family, Onukpa Aminu Futa III, also added his voice on the need for the youth of Muslim dominated community to embrace peace, harmony, and love for each other. The Custodian noted that the people of Nima are like a family and must live and relate to each other as such.



He was reacting to the recent violence that erupted between two gangs within the Nima and Mamobi enclaves that created fear and panic amongst the people especially the aged, women, and children.

Onukpa Futa condemned fully the unfortunate incidence and described it as an eyesore not only on Nima but the entire Ghanaian Zongo communities at large. The actions of the youth that day were shameful and are not in harmony with the tenets of the Islamic faith.



Speaking to this reporter in a telephone interview from his base in London, Mr. Futa a widely travelled man, said the infamous action that brought everything to a standstill was at variance with the principles and teachings of the Islamic faith.



"As Muslim youth, we must live and practicalise an exemplary Islamic life worthy of emulation by other believers. Our youth must live a positive and meaningful lifestyle and we must do our best to be good ambassadors of our religion and community as a whole."



He described Nima as a peaceful community where the people see each other as one and that we must not be seen fighting and killing each other. The youth, therefore, need to learn from the examples of good people of Nima.



Why must we hurt each other just because of fame, Onukpa Futa questions? The one you are hurting is your family member, he emphasised.

He urged the youth to learn how to live peacefully with each other regardless of their different religious, political, and other social affiliations.



To that end, the Custodian of the Nima community applauded the recent meeting that was convened to address the issue and other social vices that had bedeviled the community for long.



He said," the meeting which was massively attended by the chiefs, Ulamas, opinion leaders, politicians amongst others came at the right time".



He called for such meetings to be sustained to help fight crimes like armed robbery, alcoholism, prostitution, drug peddling amongst others in the community.



Nii Onukpa Futa said he is ever ready to support and back the organisers with any support that is needed to help maintain peace and harmony in our beloved Nima.

He tasked the security services led by the police to ensure that all the perpetrators of the heinous crime are arrested and made to face the full rigors of the laws of Ghana.



The Futa Family Head cautioned the police, politicians, and chiefs to desist from shielding anyone found to be part of the violence since no one is above the law



The police must be allowed to do their work diligently without fear or favour to ensure that sanity is brought back to the community.