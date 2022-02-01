Onyansapow releases motivational song dubbed 'Never Say Die'

Proverbial US-based Ghanaian rapper, William Kodwo Sessi known in the showbiz industry as Onyansapow has a message for all those who are struggling in life.

The rapper, in his new music released on January 17, 2022, titled 'Never Say Die' is a must listen song.



The new banger, which is streaming on all digital platforms, is a true-life story of his struggles in life.



This includes contemplating suicide on so many occasions while combing through the vagaries of life.



Onyanspow's lyrical prowess on "Never Say Die" is proof that he is one of the best musical storytellers of our time.

A product of Ghana’s second-oldest Senior High School, Adisadel College, the lyricist earned his name Onyansapow because of his proverbial lyrics.



He took to music as the avenue to cushion him, as he faced struggles while at the tertiary level.



Listen to the audio slide of Onyansapow Bowaanopow below:



