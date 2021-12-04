Onyansapow tackles corrupt politicians in 'We Move'

Source: Samuel Ntim, Contributor

US-based Ghanaian musician, Onyansapow, has called on African youth to be brave and stand against poor governance that has remained the bane of Africa's development for some time now.

He called on his peers to stop the party politics gimmicks and speak truth to power because that's the only way leaders can be held accountable.



In a new song titled "We Move," the "Nothing Last Forever" hitmaker warned lousy African leaders to stop mismanaging the continent's resources,

He added that African leaders must start making pragmatic decisions that will benefit current and future generations of the continent.



