Opambour blasts Kwabena Aduomi over 'disrespect' to Akufo-Addo

Reverend Opambour Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

The General Overseer of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Reverend Opambour Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, has described Kwabena Owusu Aduomi’s reaction to President Akufo-Addo’s comments as unfortunate.

According to the Prophet, the Ashanti Regional Chairman hopeful’s refusal to speak to the hardship Ghanaians are languishing in amid the abundance of wealth as suggested by the President in the lead up to the 2016 elections is a sign of betrayal.



Mr. Owusu Aduomi had earlier said that: “I never stated that we are sitting on money. The one who made the statement should be answering for it because he has his reasons for passing the comments. Any politician who speaks has a basis for his comments and should be answerable to them. But of course, there is enough money in the country but it’s about how you manage it,”.



Speaking on Prophet 1 Television on Sunday, December 23, the prophet explained that the then candidate Akufo-Addo campaigned on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for which reason it is expected that every well meaning party faithful will equally support statements he makes on issues.



“If you are an NPP member and your leader speaks, you have spoken. I don’t understand why he [Kwabena Owusu Aduomi] said that. He [Nana Akufo Addo] was leader of the NPP during the 2016 election. Whatever statement he made was in the interest of the party. For him [Mr. Aduomi] to have done that is a sign of bad leadership,” said the prophet in Twi.

Prophet Ebenezer attributed the former Ejisu Member of Parliament’s (MP) comments to the flagbearership contest between the supposed interested Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng.



“Aduomi has a reason for making those statements. Many people don’t know but I know because I’m a prophet. It has to do with the party’s internal elections−who succeeds Nana Addo after his term. He [Mr. Aduomi] belongs to a certain faction. If you listen carefully, he was throwing shades at the other faction. I don’t want to delve deep into this but I know people understand what I’m driving at,” Rev. Ebenezer stated.



Mr. Owusu Aduomi has been in the news in recent times following a viral video on social media of the beleaguered politician dissociating himself from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s statement.



His comments have however received backlash from many angry party faithfuls including a member of NPP Council of Elders in the Manhyia South Constituency, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta aka ‘Tomtom’, who described his outburst as repulsive.