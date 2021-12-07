Opanyin Kwaku Adusei affirmed as legal owner of Saviour Church of Ghana

Opanyin Kwaku Adusei is confirmed as Leader and Owner of the Saviour Church of Ghana at Osiem

Opanyin Abraham Kwaku Adusei, a former Council of State member has been confirmed as leader and owner of the Saviour Church of Ghana located at Osiem in the Eastern Region, MyNewsGhana.Net has reported.

The development comes after a Civil Division of the Supreme Court by way of a majority decision ruled in favour of the defendant [Opanyin Abraham Kwaku Adusei] and dismissed a case brought against the defendant by one Mr. Asante Asirifi, a plaintiff and two others.



According to the portal, the said case sought to challenge Opanyin Adusei’s legitimacy over ownership of the church. The plaintiffs therefore prayed the Court to cease the defendant from using the church's name for religious and spiritual activities.



This then sparked a legal tussle over the incorporation of the Saviour Church of Ghana as a limited liability company.



But the Supreme Court presided by five Judges in a 3-2 decision ruled in favor of Opanyin Adusei indicating he alone had the legal authorization to operate with the name of the church.



Prior to the ruling, the case was sent to the High Court in November 2018 and then later to the Court of Appeal in January 2020.

The matter was then moved to the Superior Court of Judicature for a final determination.



See copies of the Court ruling below:







