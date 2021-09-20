Opare Addo dismisses claims that he is part of Duffuor’s campaign team

National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) George Opare Addo

The National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) George Opare Addo has dismissed claims that he has been penciled to play a key role in a future campaign team of the Dr Kwabena Duffuor for the flagbearership position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 elections.

He said he is focused on his current mandate as the National Youth Organizer of the NDC.



Pablo, as he is popularly known, said reports indicating that he is joining Dr Duffuor’s team are all lies and should be ignored.



“I am focused on delivering on my mandate as the National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress,” he said in a statement on Monday September 20.



He added “No propaganda or lies against my person will distract me. I am not part of anyone’s campaign neither have I been approached by anyone to join a team.

“Let the faceless people behind this agenda know that Truth Stands. Let’s play fair and get our party back in power.”



Multiple media reports have suggested that the Founder of the defunct Unibank and former Finance Minister will be challenging former President John Dramani Mahama for the NDC’s flagbeareship position ahead of the 2024 elections.



A former National Organiser of the NDC Yaw Boateng Gyan is quoted to have declared his support for him.



“Kwame, I would be extremely happy if Dr. Duffour decides to contest as flagbearer of the NDC. I would support him wholeheartedly. If Dr. Duffour opens his mouth to declare his intent today, I would lead his campaign,” he is reported to have said on Accra-based Okay FM.