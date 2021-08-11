Opeibea gun battle: Robbers have been on police wanted list - ACP Kwesi Ofori

Acting Director-General of Police, ACP Kwesi Ofori

• Police overpowered armed robbers, Monday, killing three

• Two others were arrested by the police



• The robbers, the police say, have been on its wanted list



The Acting Director-General, Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori has said the armed robbers who were killed during the gun battle with the police at Opeibea near Kotoka International Airport have been on their wanted list.



The robbers, according to ACP Kwesi Ofori, have a violent history and have been on the radar of the Regional Police Command for some time.



“These robbers, who engaged in a gun battle with the Police, have been on the Police wanted list for some time. They have been engaged in criminal acts leading to deaths of people and so we have been trailing them for long,” he said on Joy FM.

Three armed robbers were killed by the police in a shoot out at Opeibea, Accra, on Monday.



Akika Christian Roberts, Alhassan, and Alhaji were identified as the victims.



Abdul Latif, 47, and Prosper Koku, 27, who were suspected gang members, were arrested at the scene and currently assisting investigations.



The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Police Hospital Morgue for an autopsy.



