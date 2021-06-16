Open defecation engulfs Sarfo township; residents threaten demo against Assembly

Polythene bags filled with faeces are usually deposited at the dumping site

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Residents of Sarfo, a community in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region, have expressed worry over the lack of toilet facilities in the area. They are therefore calling on authorities to immediately come to their aid, so as to alleviate the suffering of the people.



According to the residents, the lack of toilet facilities in the area compels them to attend to nature’s call in the bushes, black polythene bags and other open places.



They said most of these polythene bags filled with faeces are usually deposited at the dumping site, a situation that threatens the health of the community.



They also complained about other headaches such as the lack of health centers and bad roads.



“We lack roads, health centers and people defecate about anyhow due to lack of toilet facilities. These are causing other problems for the community”, a residents lamented.

Akwamuhene of the area, Nana Agyemang Kodom speaking to GhanaWeb said despite persistent appeals to the Kwabre East Municipal Assembly on the urgent need to provide basic amenities for the community, especially on the toilet issues, has not yielded any response.



He sadly revealed that the present leadership of the council has not done any developmental project for the people in the area.



He said the chief and his people have been able to initiate a new toilet project which is at the foundation level. He expressed disappointment in the subsequent governments, especially the current NPP government which receives massive votes from the area but has no proper track record on development.



Nana Kodom humbly urged the Nana Addo-led NPP government to focus on the rapid infrastructural development in the community and people of Kwabre East in general since the area topped up in giving votes to the party.