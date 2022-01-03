Open your hearts to Jesus - Christians told

Reverend Wilson K. Dumasi, Dela Parish Pastor, EP Church

Source: GNA

Reverend Wilson K. Dumasi, Dela Parish Pastor, Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, on Sunday said when Christians open up their hearts to Jesus Christ, he becomes the light that shines through them to affect the land positively.

He said, “with God, there's no darkness in the year 2022, only challenges would emerge but life-giver is a problem solver, he redeems and controls every life”.



Rev. Dumasi was preaching on the first Sunday at the Dela Cathedral in Ho under the theme, "Jesus Christ, The Light of All Human Beings."



He assured that the light would not fail the flock if they remained steadfast and eschewed sins.

"Do the will of God at all material times," and the light would restore us to life in abundance.



Rev. Dumasi reminded the congregations to denounce sin in 2022 saying darkness is a symbol of sinful nature urging Christians to avoid walking in the pathways of darkness.



He said love, faithfulness, joy, and goodness of God should guide Christians into the journey of 2022.