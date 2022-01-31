'Operation Clean Your Frontage' to begin tomorrow

Residents urged to join the operation

Source: GNA

The Shai-Osudoku District Assembly has launched the Operation Clean Your Frontage campaign in the district with a call on residents to be supportive to transform the environment for healthy living.

The campaign will help eradicate open defecation, littering in public places, and poor household hygiene to improve public health.



Mr. Frederick Offei, the District Chief Executive, said this in an address read on his behalf by the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Mr. Noah Sabutey.



He congratulated the President for his vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.



Good sanitation, he said, was the responsibility of all citizens and urged the residents to cooperate with the environmental health team to achieve the best results.



Mr. Offei disclosed that a task force had been put in place to oversee the compliance of the sanitation law, which would be in force from February 2022, and that the Assembly had started public sensitisation on the exercise.

Madam Agnes Kloworttey, the District Environmental Health Officer, warned the residents that her office would not hesitate to apply sanctions against anybody found to have flouted the law.



She said sanitation was a shared responsibility and the inhabitants must play their parts to ensure a safe environment.



The District Assembly bye-laws, Section 26, sub-section 7-12, mandated every resident to clean his or her immediate environment, and failure to do so attracted a fine or imprisonment, she said.



Mr. Ebenezer Asiamah, the District Health Director, urged the public to observe the basic hygiene protocols such as the washing of hands, use of sanitizers, and social distancing to avoid contracting the COVID-19.



He said since Ghana recorded the first case of COVID-19 two years ago, the district had recorded 619 cases, out of which 14 persons had died and five on home management.

Mr. Asiamah urged the public to get involved in the National Vaccination Day, which would start from February 2 to 6, to be vaccinated against the virus and said they should also take the booster dose to fortify their immune system.



The District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Francis Nchor, pledged the police support to ensure the success of the campaign.



Nene Tei Kwesi Agyeman Okukrubour V, the Chief of Numerse of Shai, in a closing remark, urged the people to embrace the Operation Clean Your Frontage campaign and comply with the sanitation laws to make the environment healthy for all.