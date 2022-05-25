Operation Halt II crushes illegal miners on River Tano

File photo of a mining pit

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku-Duker (MP) on Monday, May 23, 2022, together with Operation Halt II contingent led by Brigadier General Amoah Ayisi struck out illegal miners on and along the Tano River as part of a 3-day operation in the Western Region.

The swoop which was undertaken to clear illegal miners off the Tano River saw many arrests and decommissioning of mining equipment at Samreboi, Wassa Dunkwa through to Asankragua.



Addressing the Media at Wassa Dunkwa, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku-Duker commended the military for the swift action and condemned the negative activities of the illegal miners.



He further indicated that, the government will continue to fight against the menace which has become a burden on state coffers.

He used the opportunity to warn citizens of the country to stop destroying the water bodies and lands.



"You have come here to do galamsey to destroy the river and after that, you come back to blame the government, don't you know that what you are doing here is illegal, you look at how you have polluted the river, can you drink it, we will not allow you to destroy our natural resources," angry Duker stated this before the miners.



George Mireku-Duker who is also the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem in the Western Region urged residents of the Western Region to assist the Ministry to fight against galamsey activities in the region.