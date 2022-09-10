Operation London Bridge: The 10-day blueprint for Queen Elizabeth's royal funeral

Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II born on April 21, 1926, assumed the throne of the United Kingdom on February 6, 1952, as its monarch.

She died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the age of 92 having been on the throne for 70 years.



Her death on Thursday set into motion a plan outlined and updated for seven decades. Dubbed Operation London Bridge, it is a plan that details activities that will be done in the immediate aftermath of the Queen, her burial and funeral.



Operation London Bridge will be in force for ten days and encompasses every fine detail and protocol around the succession, burial and funeral of the late Queen.



Operation London Bridge is updated regularly however based on details leaked Politico, plans after the death of the Queen are as follows:



On the death of the Queen



Immediately after the Queen is confirmed dead, the royal household is informed and they subsequently announced it to the public.

Prince Charles immediately assumes the throne succeeding his mother as King Charles III while his wife, Camilla becomes Queen Consort. They stay overnight at Balmoral Castle.



Flags in the UK government will immediately be flown at half-mast until the morning after the Queen’s funeral.



King Charles and the Prime Minister, Liz Truss issue a statement. The day is marked with planned commemorations such as moments of silence, military gun salutes and remembrances in honour of Elizabeth.



Day 1



The King announces a period of mourning which will be marked until seven days after the Queen’s funeral.



Two rounds of gun salutes (96 shots) each round is fired in honour of each year lived by the Queen in London.

Parliament sits later in the day and begins with a moment of silence followed by tributes from members of the house.



St. Paul's Cathedral holds a service of prayer and reflection.



In the first week



As part of the events in the first week of the passing, the Accession Council meets at St. James's Palace in London, where it formally declares the Queen’s death and proclaims the new King Charles’ accession to the throne.



The new King will read and sign a centuries-old oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland and ensure continuity of government.



On the same day, senior members of Parliament take an oath of allegiance to King Charles III.

The Queen’s body is brought to London’s Buckingham Palace from Scotland amidst a ceremonial procession carrying her coffin.



The Queen is laid in state in the Westminster Hall for three days during which period members of the public will file past her body for 24 hours each day.



In the same period, the new King will travel to Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales to visit leaders in the United Kingdom.



On the 10th Day of Operation London Bridge



The final day of the Queen’s funeral will be marked with a service at Westminster Abbey.



Two minutes of silence will be held across the UK.

A very final service will be held in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle following which the Queen be sent into internment beside her husband, Prince Philip.



