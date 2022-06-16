0
‘Operation boafo’: Armed Forces rescue flood victims

Soldiers Rescue Flood Victims .jpeg The Ghana Armed Forces is embarked on its annual flood rescue operation

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Scores of residents whose lives could have been brought to abrupt end on 15 June , 2022 was saved by the Ghana Armed Forces in its annual rescue operation dubbed “Operation Boafo “ after Wednesday’s downpour.

“Operation Boafo” which literally means helper” saw personnel of the forces visit the low lying areas in Accra like Adjei Kojo, kaneshie odorkor, graphic road, Kasoa etc rescue persons overwhelmed by the six hours downpour.

Scenes of flood victims being carried shoulder-high by personnel was evident as properties and other valuables were salvaged.

The Ghana meteorological Agency has forecasted more rains in coming days warning residents in flood prone areas to move to higher grounds.

Meanwhile, NADMO entreats the general public to pay heed to this weather warning and act accordingly to keep safe. Counting on your understanding and placing premium on your safety and that of your family and properties,” NADMO’s director of communications, George Ayisi, said.

The warning also includes emergency contact numbers for persons who require assistance during the downpour – 112, 0302964884 and 0299350699.

The Ghana Armed forces hope however that it will continue to be a tower of support for the country as it battles with the floods.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
