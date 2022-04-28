Operation clean your frontage is apolitical – Ashaiman MCE

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ashaiman, Albert Boakye Okyere

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ashaiman, Albert Boakye Okyere, has stated that “Operation Clean your Frontage” is apolitical and meant to ensure the health of the citizenry.

He explained that the programme was to ensure both hygienic practice and prevent unnecessary illness.



The MCE was speaking on the sidelines of a five-hour sensitisation programme in the municipality, meant to educate the public on the recent by-laws passed in the Greater Accra Region to enforce the programme.



According to Mr. Okyere, this was the third in a series of such a programme to make residents aware of the new by-laws passed in collaboration with the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council headed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.



He stated that health had no political colouration, and that it behooves every Ghanaian to keep a healthy environment.



“Anybody who breaks the law would be taken through due process and the assembly has the right to do so, because the cosmopolitan nature of Ashaiman has created headaches about how to dispose of refuse and the assembly had constructed a multi-purpose plant in the municipality and when completed, it will generate energy to power electricity activities in the municipality,” Mr. Okyere noted.

He indicated that the “operation clean your frontage” would not be a mirage but a sustained flagship of the government and warned that shop owners who do not comply with the recent by-laws gazetted by the government would be dealt with accordingly.



The heralded ‘Operation Clean your Frontage’, was an initiative by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) to improve the sanitary conditions in the region which commenced on February 1, 2022, in Accra, which makes it compulsory for all individuals and corporate entities to clean and green their immediate surroundings.



In order to enable its enforcement, all 29 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) passed the by-laws late last year and the initiative formed part of the ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ Agenda.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



