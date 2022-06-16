Operation of Washing Bays identified as threat to environment

Water polluted with soap and chemicals is discharged into the environment from washing bays

Source: GNA

With many untarred roads and undeveloped open spaces abounding in Ghana, cars are bound to get dirty fast. This has led to the proliferation of Washing Bays across the Country. However, the operation of Washing Bays has been identified as a threat to the environment.

Water polluted with soap and chemicals is discharged into the environment. Some of the washing bays are sited in wetlands, while others operate on the streets making them deteriorate faster.



The EPA has consequently organized a Training session for Washing Bay Operators. It was aimed at creating awareness of the threat they pose to the environment and the need to abide by laid down regulations to help protect the environment.

In attendance were Industry players from Sunyani, Berekum, and Sunyani West Municipalities. In an address, the Bono Regional Director of the EPA, Jonas Kpierekoh, stressed that environmental protection is crucial and cannot be relegated to the background by Washing Bay Operators.



The Washing Bay Operators were taken through Registration of Washing Bays with the EPA, Siting of Washing Bays from a Planning point of view, Protection of Wetlands, Water Bodies, Buffer Zones, and Liquid and Solid Waste Management.