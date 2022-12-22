15
Menu
News

Operationalization of Gold for Oil policy completed, first product to be delivered in January 2023 – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 7878788878 Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the government has completed all the necessary processes for the commencement of the "God for Oil" policy.

In a post shared on Facebook on Thursday, December 22, 2022, Dr Bawumia said that the first transaction under the policy with be done in January 2023.

Dr Bawumia commended the government agencies and stakeholders who have helped make the policy a realisation.

“I am happy to announce that the Government of Ghana has concluded the arrangements for the operationalization of the Gold for Oil policy.

“Consequently, the first oil products under the policy will be delivered next month (January 2023). My thanks to the Minister for Energy, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, the Chamber of Mines, PMMC and BOST for their leadership in the operationalization of the Government’s Gold for Oil Policy,” parts of the post read.

Dr. Bawumia previously stated that the government is negotiating a new policy to ensure that the country purchases imported oil products with gold rather than foreign currency.

In a Facebook post on November 24, 2022, the Vice President said the policy is expected to take effect by the end of the first quarter of 2023 and form parts of efforts to address the persistent depreciation of the cedi.

He explained that once the policy is implemented, “it will fundamentally change our balance of payments and significantly reduce the persistent depreciation of our currency with its associated increases in fuel, electricity, water, transport, and food prices”.

“This is because the exchange rate (spot or forward) will no longer directly enter the formula for the determination of fuel or utility prices since all the domestic sellers of fuel will no longer need foreign exchange to import oil products,” the Vice president said.

Adding that, “the barter of gold for oil represents a major structural change. My thanks to the Ministers for Lands and Natural Resources, Energy, and Finance, Precious Minerals Marketing Company, and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana for their supportive work on this new policy. We expect this new framework to be fully operational by the end of the first quarter of 2023. God bless our homeland Ghana.”

View the Dr Bawumia’s Facebook post below:



Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:





Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:



IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: