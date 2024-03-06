Opoku-Agyemang is too old, don’t foist her on Ghanaians – Odike to Mahama

Former President John \Mahama is reported to have nominated Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate

The founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Adai Odike has advised the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, not to select Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 general election.

According to him, the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast is too old and must be allowed to rest from public life after several years of lecturing.



"This woman John Mahama is selecting to partner him as running mate for a second time is too old. She is 70 years, she is in her menopausal stage. When women are in their menopause, it has an effect on how they do their things. Some of them suffer from dementia and become very forgetful.



”The woman is too old, you are foisting this lady on Ghanaians. Nobody hates her, but in life, there’s an extent to which everyone can perform. She’s done her part and it is time for others to continue.



"If John Mahama selected her once and they failed to win power, he should dump her and select a more capable person especially from the Ashanti region. Otherwise, some of us will wage a campaign against the NDC,” Odike said on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM Tuesday.

The businessman and politician believes the NDC has not rewarded the Ashanti Region for the support it has offered the party over the years.



The GNA reports that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC has unanimously endorsed the nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate to John Dramani Mahama. The report remains unverified according to GhanaWeb checks.



Earlier, the former president had submitted the name of his preferred running-mate to the National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders of the party for scrutiny.



In addition, the former President Mahama is expected to make an official announcement of his running mate to the public on March 7, 2024.